SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department and the San Francisco Sherriff’s Office arrested three different suspects this week connected to various homicide cases.

The San Francisco Police Department arrested Jimmie Bell, 56, with a murder charge and a gun charge for the death of Eugene Chunn on Wednesday, December 9. According to reports, Bell was arrested near Folsom and Dore Streets, which is about a block away from where the shooting took place. Chunn died from gunshot wounds that occurred at 5:23 a.m. after he was transferred to a local hospital.

Jail records indicate that Bell was booked on December 10 and charged with one count of possession of a firearm by a felon and one count of murder.

A second suspect, Dominic Green, 38, of Piedmont was arrested in connection to the death of Henry Kemp, 69, of San Francisco.

The SFPD noted that Kemp was stepping off a Muni bus on February 3, when Green allegedly attacked him. According to authorities, Green dragged Kemp off the bus and pushed him hard onto the sidewalk near the intersection of Geary and Hyde Streets. The incident left Kemp gravely injured. Kemp later died of his injuries and his death was ruled as a homicide on March 8.

Jail records show that Green was booked on December 9 and held on a $300,000 bond. Police have charged Green with one count each of assault with force likely to commit great bodily injury, involuntary manslaughter, and battery with serious bodily injury.

A third arrest was made when Emerson Martinez, 29, aka “Antonio Mendoza,” was taken into custody for committing multiple crimes. Mendoza allegedly broke into a Noe Valley garage Thursday, December 10. Mendoza was equipped with a semi-automatic handgun when he broke into he garage. Additional suspects were later identified as 24 year-old Emerson Martinez and 28 year-old Ernesto Herrera, all residents of San Francisco. Upon their arrest officers located a black BB gun on Herrera and a semi-automatic handgun on Rodriguez.

He allegedly shot and killed Myeshia Villadora, 27, on the 100 block of Julian Street in the Mission District around 12:15 a.m. on September 4. According to police, the homicide is still under investigation.

Investigators from the SFPD Night Investigations Unit identified Rodriguez as the suspect

wanted for an attempted murder that took place in San Francisco’s Mission District. On

October 27 at approximately 1:44 a.m., a 29 year-old male victim entered a local

hospital suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim told investigators that the shooting

occurred on the 1700 block of Mariposa Street. Through the course of the investigation

Rodriguez was identified as the shooter in the incident.

Investigators from the SFPD Burglary Unit developed connected Martinez

and Rodriguez to a hot prowl burglary that occurred in San Francisco’s Bernal Heights

Neighborhood. On November 11 at approximately 4:06 a.m., officers from Ingleside Station responded to the 600 block of Peralta Avenue for a report of a burglary.

The suspects fled the scene prior to police arriving on the scene. When

officers met with the victims, they noted that they awaken when their dog began

barking. The victims went to check on the dog and spotted their front door open. Video showed the suspects leaving the victims’ garage with a bicycle. The video shows the one of

the suspects holding a firearm. In addition to the bike being stolen, the suspects

took a laptop as well.

While in custody at the San Francisco County Jail, Rodriguez was charged with burglary,

conspiracy, and possession of a firearm in connection to the burglary on Peralta Avenue.

Rodriguez was charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault, and multiple

firearms charges in connection with the shooting that occurred on Mariposa Street.

Martinez was charged with burglary, conspiracy and committing a felony while on own

recognizance or bail in connection with the burglary on Peralta Avenue.

Jail records for Mendoza indicate his next court appearance will be January 11, 2021 at 9 a.m. According to the San Francisco Sherriff’s Office, Mendoza was booked on December 3 for multiple charges like an assault with a firearm, murder, carrying a loaded firearm, concealed firearm on his person, possession of a firearm by a felon, and two charges of first-degree burglary.

Written By Kayla Blevins and Donald Roberts