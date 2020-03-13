SAN FRANCISCO—Kean John Szeto, 19, was arrested February 13 after the San Francisco Police Department (SFPD) served a search warrant under the suspicion he was conducting inappropriate communication with a minor in San Francisco.

New York State Troopers alerted the SFPD Internet Crime Against Children (ICAC) unit of the suspect in 2019. The ICAC started their investigation and discovered the suspect was storing “sexually explicit files of a minor” in several cloud storage accounts.

The minor had been “tormented and extorted” for the photos and videos by Szeto online. The minor became so traumatized from this occurrence the minor began to harm themself.

Szeto was identified as the suspect and the SFPD took him into custody and seized his computer equipment from his home on the 200 block of Monticello Street.

Szeto was arrested for extortion, production of child pornography, possession of child pornography, communicating with a minor to commit a sexual act, inflicting emotional suffering to a minor, and annoying or molesting a minor.

If you feel you may have been a victim or have had any suspicious contact with Kean John Szeto please contact the SFPD Special Victims Unit (415) 558-5500.