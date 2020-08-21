SAN FRANCISCO—On Thursday, August 20, San Francisco Police Department (SFPD) releases the information about an aggravated assault on their website. They are seeking the public’s assistance to identify and locate the suspect.

According to the statement by SFPD, the suspect is described as a white male with short brown hair. He is about 25 to 35 years old and 5’10’’ to 6’2”, lanky build. He was wearing green overalls.

The statement notes that Northern Station officers responded to Fillmore Street and Oak Street for a report at 9:48 a.m., on Monday, July 27.

The victim was a 33-year-old woman. She told the police that an adult male who, appeared to be homeless, made an “incoherent statement” to her when the victim and her two children were walking past him. The lady turned around in response. Then, the man threw an item at her.

“The unknown suspect threw an object at the victim, striking the victim on her face, causing a laceration,” reads the statement from SFPD’s website.

The victim was sent to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. She is in stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing. The investigators ask people who have the information or witness the incident to contact SFPD to call at (415)575-4444.