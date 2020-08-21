CHICAGO—On Wednesday, August 19, six people were shot in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood on the south side of Chicago.

According to the Chicago Police Department (CPD), the shooting occurred in the 8500 block of South Parnell Avenue around 11:30 p.m.The six victims were outside at a gathering while someone was firing gunshots. The incident left a total of six people injured, including a 17-year-old teen and 5 men.

Officials indicate that a 37-year-old man was struck in the head. A 29-year-old man was wounded in the back and neck. The teen was grazed in the head. Another two victims, a 21-year-old and a 29-year-old man, were shot in the back and leg. All of them were transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center.

The 37-year-old victim is currently in critical condition.

In addition, a 28-year-old man was wounded in the arm. He was transported to St.Bernard Hospital. Police say he was in a fair condition.

The investigation is ongoing. No one has been arrested now.

The officers are still working to find out what exactly happened in the scene and the number of people and weapons involved in this shooting.