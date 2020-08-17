CALIFORNIA—ShelterShare is an online non-profit organization, offering people accessible and effective solutions to donate items from home.

Anthony Valencia, president and founder of ShelterShare, told ABC 7 SF News, “The increase for supplies has increased drastically since COVID-19 started. A lot of people were laid off and fired and it really caused a strain on the shelters and increased rates of homelessness and domestic violence all across the nation.”

“ShelterShare allows you to donate specific items to selected homeless and domestic violence shelters from the comfort and safety of your home. We then deliver those items directly to your chosen shelter at no cost to you. The purpose of ShelterShare is to connect generous members of the community with local shelters in need with the click of a button. Harvest Technology, Inc. bda ShelterShare is a 501©(3) nonprofit organization,” reads the ShelterShare’s website.

The organization was founded in California, and connects with local shelters through an online store where people can buy day-to-day items, including food, toiletries, and baby products. People can pick items they want to donate on ShelterShare’s website, and volunteers from the company will pick the items from stores and deliver them to the shelter in need.

ShelterShare conducts operations in California, Washington, and New York. In California, people can choose shelters from four locations including the San Francisco Bay Area, Los Angeles County, Orange County, and Inland Empire. There are nine shelters on its San Francisco Bay Area lists, including: Hamilton Families San Francisco, SF Marin Food Bank San Francisco, St. Anthony’s Foundation San Francisco, MSC – St. Vincent San Francisco, HomeFirst San Jose, Emeryville Citizens Assistance Program Emeryville, Hamilton Families Transitional Housing San Francisco, Alameda County Community Food Bank Oakland, and SF Marin Food Bank San Rafael.

People can donate money from $1 through ShelterShare’s website.