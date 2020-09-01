DULUTH, MN—Six Minnesota mayors from cities in the state’s “Iron Range,” a name for iron mining regions around Lake Superior, signed an open letter endorsing President Trump as a supporter for the working class people of the region. The letter also called Joe Biden “out of touch with the working class” and expressed a feeling of abandonment by the Democratic Party.

The authors of the letter included mayors: Chris Swanson of Two Harbors, John Champa of Chisholm, Larry Cuffe of Virginia, Chuck Novak of Ely, Robert Vlaisavljevich of Eveleth, and Andrea Zupancich of Babbitt.

“Lifelong politicians like Joe Biden are out of touch with the working class, out of touch with what the country needs, and out of touch with those of us here on the Iron Range and in small towns like ours across our nation,” the mayors wrote.

The mayors wrote about their feelings regarding the policies of the Democratic Party stating:

“Today, we don’t recognize the Democratic Party. It has been moved so far to the left it can no longer claim to be advocates of the working class. The hard-working Minnesotans that built their lives and supported their families here on the Range have been abandoned by radical Democrats. We didn’t choose to leave the Democratic Party, the party left us.”

The letter emerged amid Mike Pence’s visit to Duluth, at a “Workers for Trump” event, where he hoped to gain support for the Trump Administration concerning the issue of building a stronger economy and Trump’s re-election campaign.

Hundreds of supporters rallied at the Clure Public Marine Terminal. Mayor Chris Swanson of Two Harbors and Larry Cluffe of Virginia attended the event. Swanson spoke at the event publicly endorsing Trump.

“As greater Minnesota mayors from Democratic cities on the Iron Range, we write today formally to endorse the re-election of President Donald J. Trump and Vice President Mike Pence,” said Swanson.

“I was laid off because of the coronavirus and I still am. I think it is important. I think we need to support people that want people back to work,” said Wyatt Beckwith, a supporter from Chisolm.

Pence told the crowd the economy was gaining momentum after “50,000 jobs” have been produced in Minnesota since the start of the pandemic. He closed by telling the audience that they had a role to play in improving the economy, but also had “a choice to make.”