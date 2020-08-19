SAN FRANCISCO—On Wednesday, August 12, a suspect was arrested for the robbery and murder of an elderly man at the UCSF Ambulatory Care Center at 11th Irving Street on the Parnassus Campus. The incident occurred on Tuesday, August 11 at 6:15 a.m.

UCSF police said surveillance camera images showed the victim and the suspect involved in a physical altercation in the building’s lobby. After the altercation, the victim exited the building and collapsed on the sidewalk along Irving Street. A UCSF nurse arriving to work saw him and tried to revive him by administering CPR.

The victim was later pronounced dead at the UCSF Parnassus Emergency Department. The medical examiner identified the homicide victim as 66-year-old Anton Bajjalieh.

This was the first murder at UCSF in years, including all campuses — Parnassus, Mission Bay, Mount Zion, Benioff Children’s Hospital Oakland Campus, and Fresno. Prior to the incident on Tuesday, August 11, there have been zero annual murders going back to 2016 according to the UCSF Annual Security Report: 2019-2020.

The suspect was arrested by the UCSF police and was booked into San Francisco County Jail on the charges of first-degree murder and robbery.

According to S House California Law Group, first degree murder under the California Penal Code 187 generally carries a sentence of 25 years to life in state prison.

The UCSF PD posted a “crime alert” update on the website confirming the arrest of the suspect, but did not disclose his name on the document.

KTVU FOX 2 claims that the suspect was identified as 23-year old Tamariya White. UCSF spokeswoman Elizabeth Fernandez said she does not have information on the identity of the suspect, as the UCSF police are not disclosing such details of the homicide for the time being. Fernandez said she provided a police statement to reporters that did not disclose the name of the suspect.

“UCSF Police early today arrested a suspect in the homicide of a 66-year-old man that occurred yesterday morning at the Parnassus Heights campus. The suspect has been booked into custody at the San Francisco County Jail on charges of first-degree murder and robbery. The suspect’s identity is not being released at this time,” reads a statement from the UCSF Police Department.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact UCSF Police at (415) 476-1414.