SAN FRANCISCO—Four San Francisco residents were killed Tuesday, June 16 when their vehicle plunged off the Carinquez Bridge, falling almost 200 feet before crashing onto an empty stationary freight train located below. The California Highway Patrol reported that around 8:40 p.m., they received 911 calls from multiple witnesses reporting that a vehicle had gone off a bridge.

When officers arrived, they discovered a crumpled vehicle inside an industrial yard and four victims – two men and two women. All were in their late teens or early 20s, and were declared dead at the scene.

On Wednesday, June 17, the Contra Costa County Coroner’s Office identified the four victims in the crash as Perla Navarro, 19, Kyle Erickson, 19, Christopher Mata, 21, and Cecilia Ayala, 22, all residents of San Francisco.

Officials are still investigating the accident, and are reviewing footage, but do not yet know what caused the driver to lose control. It is unknown whether drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash.