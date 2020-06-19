49ers’ Wide Receiver Deebo Samuel Breaks His Foot

SAN FRANCISCO—On Tuesday, June 16, the San Francisco 49ers’ wide receiver Deebo Samuel broke his left foot in Nashville, Tennessee during a throwing session with the quarterback of the 49ers’ Jimmy Garoppolo and other 49ers’ teammates.

Samuel’s broken foot was classified as a Jones fracture, which is a break between the base and shaft of the fifth metatarsal bones of a foot. The injury could take a few months to recover from.

Ian Rapoport, from NFL Network, reported that as of June 18 Samuel would be undergoing surgery in Green Bay and would miss 12-16 weeks of play.

Samuel posted the following tweet at 12:46 p.m. on June 18, “10 weeks I’m back better than the Deebo you seen before.”

During an Instagram Live on June 18, Samuel stated, “I was running routes with my ‘dawg’ in Nashville and it just popped. Surgery went perfect, I’m telling y’all in 10 weeks there will be a better Deebo than you guys seen I’m telling you.. legendary,” said Samuel. A fan asked who’s going to break out this year and Deebo responded, “Me I’m telling you, I’m so hungry”.

The 2nd year wide receiver had 57 catches, 802 yards receiving, 3 touchdowns, and averaged 14.1 yards a carry. Samuel had 53 yards rushing in Super Bowl 54 versus the Kansas City Chiefs, the most ever by a wide receiver.

Samuel has had a few injuries the past couple of years including two hamstring injuries in 2014-16 and a leg fracture in 2017, according to sportsinjurypredictor.com

One of Samuel’s teammates Trent Taylor had the same injury last year in 2019. Taylor was placed on injured reserve a few weeks into the season after having surgery in the off-season.

Deebo Samuel has declined to comment about the injury to the San Francisco News.