UNITED STATES—This is always a time of year that can be difficult for so many Americans. Why? There is just so much going on. You have holiday parties, you have work-related tasks, you have family, you have cooking, you have shopping, you have Christmas and New Year’s. It is a lot, and I must admit America, I am feeling the burnout. I am so done with shopping I cannot put it into words. I am glad Christmas has come and gone because each year I stress myself trying to purchase the perfect gift for family and I rarely get anything in return.

It has nothing to do with buying gifts and expecting something. I’m a giver at heart, always have been, probably will always be. It would just be nice once in a while to get something. With that said, the hustle and bustle is starting to slow down just a bit and I am happy to see that. I know people who literally have been off since the week of Christmas and they have the week of New Year’s off too! I wish I had 2 weeks off from work. I was lucky to get Christmas Day off and then it was back to the grind with my jobs.

Unfortunately for work, this is the busiest time of year, and the chaos is just exhausting. I’m dying to have a night of sleep that just satisfies me to the core. I literally haven’t had that in over 6 plus months dealing with family members with serious health problems. People have been asking me to come celebrate with them for the New Year. I considered it, but I’m working 2 jobs, and I literally have to work New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

People don’t get it, but I’m exhausted. I am mentally, physically and emotionally exhausted right now and I’m trying to find a way to find a balance to things. Cutting off from work when I’m done with work. Learning how to put the phone away and not be tempted by it. Taking myself away from social media for an hour or two and finding a way to find peace with the time off that I actually get off.

When it comes to family, they can just annoy you sometimes. I’m sorry I’ve had some family members that have gotten on my last nerves the past 2 weeks, and I bluntly stated, “Look, I need a break.” I didn’t come out and say it to them, but I hinted I’m stepping back for my mental health and psyche. It’s not all about you, it’s about me right now. We sometimes overextend ourselves during the holidays because we don’t know how to say no, and we sometimes feel guilty.

However, let the guilt go if that means it prevents burnout, and I’m not just talking about burnout from work, I’m referring to the holidays in general because it’s a lot for some people. You’re visiting so many family members on Christmas, you’re preparing meals, some of us are working like a dog and before you know it, there is no time for you.

When you get a moment, you feel selfish, but I am here to say, guess what? You can be selfish a bit, sometimes you need that extra time to recharge the battery and rejuvenate yourself. Yes, holiday burnout might seem like something silly, but the truth of the matter is it occurs much more than you can imagine.