HOLLYWOOD—All I have been hearing people talk about for weeks is the Peacock series, “All Her Fault.” It has been hyped up so much, that at some point you have to dive into the mayhem and I must say, you will be hooked after one episode. The premise is quite simple, a woman drops her kid off for a playdate, when she comes to pick the child up, he is no where to be found, he has gone missing. However, all is not as it seems and that is where the hook of the series keeps you watching.

At the core of the mystery is Marissa Irvine portrayed by “Succession” alum Sarah Snook. Snook was a revelation on that HBO series and she’s just as captivating if NOT more mesmerizing than her role as Shiv on the HBO series. Marissa is an emotional mess, questioning every move and phone call that she has made that led to her son’s disappearance. By her side is her husband, Peter (Jake Lacy). Lacy delivers some exceptional acting here. Lacy was also a notable player on that other Peacock mystery “Apples Never Fall.” Peter isn’t the golden husband the audience thinks upon first glimpse; he’s keeping secrets, so is EVERYONE in Marissa’s orbit.

That includes her friend, Jenny Kaminski portrayed by Dakota Fanning. Fanning has been terrific as of late with the more adult and meaty roles she has taken on. Jenny is instantly likeable, but doubt is also cast upon her and her potential role in this kidnapping that has a town on edge. There is Colin Dobbs (Jay Ellis), who happens to be a colleague of Marissa’s who is a recovering gambling addict. Those aren’t the only players here, we have Lia (Abby Elliott) and Brian (Daniel Monks), Peter’s siblings who also have a few secrets from their childhood that has haunted them as adults.

At the core of all this is Detective Alcaras (Michael Pena) who is investigating the disappearance of Marissa and Peter’s son, Milo (Duke McCloud). So where does the investigation start with Ana Garcia (Kartiah Vergara), Peter and Marissa’s nanny for Milo. It seems in this town of Chicago, everyone of the parents has an exclusive nanny who watches their children. Would I trust a nanny that much? Not so, but that is where one of the twists begin and they continue with each and every episode, up until the finale.

You get layer of the mystery pulled back each episode that is so captivating it makes you want to watch the next episode. Yeah, I binged like 6 episodes, before I took a pause, simply because I had work the next day and couldn’t stay up all night. The big bombshell that everyone talks about in the finale, while I can’t say I saw it coming, it didn’t blow me away. If you watch soap operas of any kind, certain things like this are expected so while surprised, my jaw was not dropped on the floor. I was indeed satisfied with the outcome, because the writing is so clever, witty and the dialogue is fantastic.

As a viewer, you believe these are actual people and you ask yourself if people might behave this way in real life? If so, why and what lengths are people willing to go to protect their secrets and their family in the promise. “All Your Fault” is a mystery that will indeed have you guessing up till the final moments, with exceptional acting and a plethora of emotions that will put you in a whirlwind.