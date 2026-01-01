UNITED STATES—It is hard to believe, but 2025 is over people. It has come and gone, and that tends to be the case with time. If there is one thing you can never get back its time. So that is why I constantly remind myself to utilize it wisely. As we enter 2026, I’ve decided I’m not making any official resolutions.

The problem with most resolutions is that how many actual Americans stick to them? More than 90 percent don’t so, don’t put yourself into this mindset that you have to stop or do something 100 percent without having hiccups along the way. Something I did nearly 3 years ago is stop drinking soda. I didn’t do that in the New Year, I made that choice in October 2022. Guess what, I haven’t had any soda since. I don’t miss it and I have no plans to go back to drinking it.

I think with the New Year it gives you the opportunity to reflect on things that you want to change. I think I want to be more aware of over-extending myself. That is something that has bothered me for quite some time. I tend to do a bit too much at times, and then I am suffering the consequences of that being exhausted beyond words.

Not for 2026. If I can’t do it, I’m just going to let it be known. If I overextend myself that only hurts others, so I have to be willing and understand the importance of stepping back sometimes. In addition, the top of my list is travel. I rarely take time off to travel. If you were to ask me 5 years ago if I ever wanted to travel internationally the answer would have been an immediate: NO! As you get older you get wiser and I want to travel on an international scale.

At the top of my list is Greece. I don’t know, but there is something about the architecture, the food, the atmosphere that I have heard about this country that just sounds fascinating. Italy is also on my list, not to mention a ton of other places in the United States of America that I have not ever visited.

I’ve also made a decision to be more conscious of my spending habits. I’m generally a good saver, but I noticed in 2025 I spent just to be spending sometimes, and I want to lessen that in 2025. As I have gotten older, I’ve realized materialistic things are just materialistic things, and I don’t have to focus on that as much. Yes, its great to have nice things, but with having nice things you don’t have to break the bank at the same.

The year 2026 for me is about choices and making choices so that I reach my fullest potential. One thing I’m certain I’m not doing is altering who I am to fit the needs of others. I’m going to be me 200 percent, and if people don’t like it so be it. Being authentic to yourself if so important to your identity, but I want to grow at the same time with all the choices that I make in life. The older you get the wiser you get right? Time for me to start proving that.