SAN FRANCISCO—On Friday, June 27, The San Francisco 49ers announced that they officially signed 2020 first round picks Javon Kinlaw and Brandon Aiyuk to four year deals with fifth year options.

During the draft, the defending NFC champions traded down one slot from their original 13th position to select 22-year-old University of South Carolina defensive lineman Javon Kinlaw with the 14th selection. Later, they traded up six spots to draft 22-year-old Arizona State wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk with the 25th pick.

Kinlaw was an Associated Press first team All-American as a college senior. He accumulated six sacks, 35 tackles, and 2 fumble recoveries in 12 games played for the South Carolina Gamecocks.

“He’s a very large human being, very explosive, very powerful, plays with the mindset we like — a very angry football player,” said 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Salah on a state of the franchise show.

Aiyuk put himself on the first round radar and among the best receivers in collegiate football during his breakout senior season. He earned third-team All American honors after catching 65 passes for 1,192 yards and eight touchdowns. In addition, he gained 446 yards on kickoff returns and 226 yards on punt returns.

These two first round prospects will try to help the 49ers fill two important positions of need as they attempt to return to the Super Bowl next season. Kinlaw will immediately help to occupy the spot on the team’s defensive line previously manned by Deforest Buckner who is now on the Indianapolis Colts. Aiyuk will take over the receiver position vacated by Emanuel Sanders.

As of now, the 2020-21 NFL season is scheduled to start on time.