SAN FRANCISCO—Several lanes were blocked across the Bay Bridge on October 12, after a multi-vehicle crash occurred on westbound I-80, past Treasure Island. At around 2:00 pm, California Highway Patrol (CHP) posted a warning about the crash. According to CHP officials, a black Mercedes Benz sedan was reportedly driving at high speed across the bridge, weaving between lanes, before colliding with four to five other vehicles. The crash initially caused a complete blockage of traffic on lanes 2-5 on the Bay Bridge.

Shortly after the incident occurred, the San Francisco Fire Department also responded to the crash scene, and posted a traffic warning on Twitter for commuters to expect delays.

“Bay Bridge WB-West of TI 4 Car Accident 4 Lanes Shutdown Expect Delays”, read the tweet.

By 2:50 pm, the accident was cleared and all lanes were reopened. Commuters were still advised to avoid the area in order to avoid residual delays from the congestion.

The identities of the people involved have not been released, and their conditions remain unknown.

According to statistics released by Vision Zero SF, a traffic safety program, there have been 18 traffic-related deaths as of August 2020, most of which involved vehicle or pedestrian collisions. As a result of the increasing collision rates, the San Francisco Police Department have urged the drivers to obey all traffic laws and driving etiquette, and have asked other drivers and pedestrians to remain vigilant and use extreme caution in high-traffic areas especially.