SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department reported they arrested a suspect on Tuesday, October 27 in connection to a stabbing and assault.

The SFPD reported at approximately 12:16 p.m., an adult male approached a 66-year-old woman and pushed her to the ground on the 100 block of Mission St. A female witnessed the assault on the victim believing that the suspect robbed the victim, she began following the suspect.

It was later determined that the elderly woman was not a victim of a robbery. When the 31-year-old victim confronted the suspect, he stabbed her multiple times and kicked her before fleeing the scene. After the attack, a police officer was flagged down by a citizen regarding someone who was attacked at Mission and Steuart Streets. The officer located the victim suffering from stab wounds on the 100 block of Mission St. The officer immediately rendered aid and summoned medics to the scene and transported the victim to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers were given a description of the suspect. Additional officers arrived on scene located the suspect in the vicinity of the stabbing. The officers attempted to detain the suspect, but he physically resisted them and caused injury to himself and an officer. The suspect and officer were transported to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries and were medically treated.

Officers developed probable cause to arrest the suspect, Javon Knighten, 27. Through a computer query, it was discovered that Knighten had an outstanding San Francisco arrest warrant. He was booked at San Francisco County Jail for the felony charges of assault likely to produce great bodily injury (245 (a)(4) PC), assault with a deadly weapon(245(a)(1) PC), attempted homicide (664/187(a) PC), resisting arrest (148(a)(1) PC), and the outstanding warrant (Warrant # 815559, Violation Battery 242 PC, Bail $10,000) for attacks on two adults that occurred in the same district in February 2021.

The SFPD is still investigating the case. Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. Tipsters may remain anonymous.