SAN FRANCISCO—On Tuesday, September 8, a bus driver by the name of Michelle Panganiban found 97 letters from the Employment Development Department (EDD) in her mailbox, but none of the letters were hers, according to Jana Katsuyama from KTVU FOX 2 News.

California Assemblyman David Chiu of San Francisco tweeted, “It’s difficult to say someone who generally believes in gift’s ability to help, but @CA_EDD is failing CA. I have done just about everything I know how to do as a public official to make things work, but my colleagues, my staff, my constituents & I are at our wits’ end.”

The California Employment Development Department, better know as ‘EDD,’ tweeted on August 24:

“We’re continuing to improve our communication to ensure you receive unemployment claim updates and get the assistance you need. You should receive text messages when your claim is being processed and when your first payment has been issued”.

EDD has emphasized that there are fraud attempts during the pandemic and advised the public via Twitter that once they notice something odd, they you should make an online report immediately.

Representatives of Michelle Panganiban, David Chiu, and California Employment Development Department(EDD) have not responded to the San Francisco News for inquires.