SAN FRANCISCO—Mayor London Breed announced on Thursday, July 23, that she will transform recreational centers, community centers, and libraries into “Learning Hubs” that will be used to support low-income students this coming fall with distance learning.

Through the Department of Children, Youth, and Their Families (DCYF), Learning Hubs will be launched at more than 40 sites across the city starting September 14th. These Hubs will provide in-person support for between 5,000-6,000 low-income schoolchildren across the city.

The Hubs will provide digitally connected spaces, meals and snacks, recreational and physical activities, and social-emotional support systems for students. They will be open all-day and staffed with community based organization providers with a high track record of implementing high-quality programs.

Starting August 15th, the Hubs will begin enrollment until September 4th 2020 with a priority on enrolling vulnerable children into a Learning Hub in their own communities.

Additionally, the children of healthcare workers and city employees will have Emergency Child and Youth Care spaces at 5 recreational centers provided by the San Francisco Recreation and Park Department. Spots will be filled by invitation only and programming will begin August 31st at Glen Park, Richmond, Sunset, Hamilton, and Potrero Hill recreation centers.