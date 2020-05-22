SAN FRANCISCO—Around noon on Thursday, May 21, the San Francisco Public Library announced that they were back in business via Twitter and that their online services, which include Libby, Lynda.com and Hoopla, have already been restored. People commented about the tweet, noting that some of the online services still did not work.

The San Francisco Public Library tweeted that they were facing some technical issues with their system and apologized for the inconveniences.

The San Francisco Public Library System aims to provide free and equal access to information, knowledge and independent learning. They also bring the joys of reading and learning to residents of San Francisco.