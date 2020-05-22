SAN FRANCISCO—On Tuesday, May 19, a United States Marshal’s Task Force arrested a suspect charged with assaulting both his girlfriend and detectives in San Francisco, according to a news release from the Redwood City Police Department.

A domestic violence arrest warrant was first issued for Robert Poole, 37, on April 21, after his girlfriend reported he assaulted her to Redwood City Police Officers. According to police, she reported that he assaulted her multiple times and that she had suffered non-life threatening injuries.

On April 22, Poole was discovered in a pick-up truck by Redwood City detectives. When the detectives tried to apprehend Poole, he fled in his truck and almost hit them and their vehicle. After the incident, another arrest warrant was issued, this one for assault on an officer. A third arrest warrant was issued by the California Department of Correction and Rehabilitation for a parole violation.

About a month later, on May 19, the United States Marshal’s Task Force was able to locate Poole in San Francisco and arrest him. According to jail records, he is currently in custody at the Maguire Correctional Facility.

In the press release the Redwood City Police Department stated:

“Anyone that may have additional information regarding these incidents is encouraged to contact Redwood City Police Detective Matt Cydzik at 650-780-7607 or the Redwood City Police Department’s Tip Line at 650-780-7107.”