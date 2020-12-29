SAN FRANCISCO—The Vice President of the San Francisco Police Commission, Damali Taylor, submitted her letter of resignation to Mayor London Breed on December 21.

Effective Thursday, December 31, Taylor will resign “due to work commitments and other public service projects,” as stated in the letter.

Taylor, who served on the SF Police Commission since September 2018, thanked Mayor Breed for asking her to serve as one of the mayor’s “first appointments to such an important commission.”

In the 1.5 page resignation letter, Taylor highlighted “several landmark policies and resolutions” during her time on the commission.

One of them was DGO (Department General Order) 5.01, which would “increase data reporting requirements and explicitly ban knee-to-neck restraints in the wake of George Floyd’s murder,” according to Taylor.

Aside from thanking the Mayor of San Francisco, Taylor thanked the commission, saying “we are best when we work together to make San Francisco better for all of its citizens.”

She thanked Police Chief Bill Scott, whom she calls “a class act” and “a true champion of reform” for the SF Police Department and praised his leadership.

Taylor previously worked as a former prosecutor with the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office, as well as the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Northern District of California. The SF Police Commission will have two vacant seats once Taylor leaves her role.