SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department in coordination with other city agencies will be conducting a training exercise in the Salesforce Transit Center, owned and operated by Transbay Joint Powers Authority on Wednesday, August 26 from 9 p.m. to Thursday, August 27 at 6 a.m.

Personnel from the city’s emergency response agencies including SFPD, San Francisco Fire Department and DEM will partake in the exercise alongside volunteer role-players to facilitate a realistic scenario-based emergency response training exercise.

This exercise is aimed to enhance emergency response capabilities and interagency coordination during critical incidents. As a result of the nature of the exercise, the training will not be open to the public or media.