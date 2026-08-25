SAN FRANCISCO—On August 21, the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office announced that Eliseo Alvarez, 20, of San Rafael was charged with murder in connection to a fatal shooting in the SOMA, in addition to Edwin Maldonado, 19, of Richmond, and Andy Segura-Giron, 20, of San Rafael were also charged in connection to the shooting.

All three men were arraigned on August 19, and each pleaded not guilty to all counts and denied the allegations.

Alvarez is charged with murder (PC 187(a)), with an allegation that he used a firearm in the commission of the murder (PC 12022.53(d)), and carrying a concealed firearm (PC 25850(a)). Maldonado is charged with two counts of assault with an automatic firearm (PC 245(b)) and carrying a concealed firearm (PC 25850(a)). The criminal complaint also includes an allegation that Maldonado personally used a firearm (PC 12022.5(a)). Segura-Giron is charged with two counts of assault with force likely to cause great bodily injury (PC 245(a)(4)).

The District Attorney’s Office moved to have all three men detained pending trial without bail due to the public safety risk they pose. The court set no bail for Alvarez who will remain in custody. Maldonado and Segura-Giron were each released on their own recognizance with electronic monitoring and home detention. The next court date for all three men is August 31, for the preliminary hearing.

According to court documents, on March 27, officers with the San Francisco Police Department responded to the intersection of Third Street and Harrison because they heard gunshots. Authorities found a man with an apparent gunshot wound and summoned emergency medics. The victim was transported to a local hospital and later died of his injuries.

Allegedly, Maldonado started yelling at the victims who were waiting to enter a club. Allegedly, he pointed a gun at them and got into a struggle with the victims who attempted to take the firearm, and during the struggle, the firearm was discharged into the ground. Another suspect fired multiple rounds, wounding one person. Video recovered from the scene capturing the incident allegedly shows Alvarez fire at the victim.

The SFPD is still investigating the case. Anyone with details can call the Tip Line at 415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.