SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department are investigating two separate attacks that took place May 9 on Muni buses in the Tenderloin District.

At approximately 9 a.m., a man struck a woman in the face unprovoked, according to the victim. The Muni bus driver stopped the man from further harming the victim and let him off the bus before calling the police, KPIX News first reported.

The woman suffered a split lip, but no details was given about her medical treatment or if the suspect was arrested.

The second incident occurred at approximately 12:30 p.m. near the O’Farrell and Van Ness intersection.

A 55-year-old male told the police that the suspect, 29-year-old Andre Smith, punched him in the face after a verbal argument. The victim lost consciousness and was transported to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, KPIX News noted.

Smith was arrested on the 700 block of Polk Street and booked at San Francisco County Jail on charges of assault likely to cause great bodily injury, aggravated battery, elder abuse, elder neglect and battery.

Authorities have not reported if both incidents are hate crimes and both cases are currently under investigation. Anyone with information on either incident is asked to contact Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.