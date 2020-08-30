Woman Killed In Fire Identified As Jewel Hall

SAN FRANCISCO— On Sunday, August 16, a call came into the San Francisco Fire Department at 5:43 p.m. that a fire broke out at 1160 Fitzgerald Avenue in the Bayview district. Sixty-five-year-old Jewel Hall suffered fatal injuries from the fire. A coroner identified her body as first reported KPIX 5 News on Friday, August 28.

Reports of a person “trapped in the rear of a three-story, single-family residential structure,” came in, stated Lieutenant Baxter of the SFFD on a Twitter video briefing of the incident. Firefighters responded to the 1-alarm fire within three minutes of the call at approximately 5:46 p.m. and began a search for the person trapped in the back of the building. The person, Jewel Hall, was found with fatal injuries. No other people were injured or displaced. The fire did not extend to other buildings.

Lt. Baxter expressed sympathies in the Twitter briefing saying “We are saddened for the loss of our community member and send our heartfelt condolences to the family and community.”